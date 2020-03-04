Tornado damages homes in Southern Kentucky

Authorities say a tornado uprooted trees and damaged more than a dozen homes in a Southern Kentucky community.

The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-2 tornado hit the Alvaton community just after midnight Tuesday morning.

The twister's path was about 2 miles long and crossed through part of southeastern Warren County into Allen County.

Warren County Emergency Management official told the Daily News that an initial damage assessment found 15 homes were damaged. No injures were reported.