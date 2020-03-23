Top lawmakers open negotiations on new Kentucky budget

Kentucky's legislative leaders have started negotiations on a new state budget. House and Senate budget conferees met Monday in the Capitol Annex.

Other lawmakers are back home for a week-long break that will continue until they reconvene Thursday.

Work on a new two-year budget will be the centerpiece their efforts in the few days left in a legislative session shortened by the coronavirus.

Under its abbreviated schedule, the GOP-led legislature would meet again on April 1. They would return later that month to take up any vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.