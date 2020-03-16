Top lawmakers: Kentucky session will continue as scheduled

Top Republican lawmakers say Kentucky's legislative session will continue as scheduled.

But they say several new safeguards will be in place to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Lawmakers did not meet last Friday or Monday to allow officials to evaluate safety procedures. But they are scheduled to reconvene Tuesday.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said Monday that lawmakers have a responsibility to Kentuckians.

They say lawmakers are committed to fulfilling that obligation.