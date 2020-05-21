Too fast or too slow? Kentucky's re-opening plan compared to others

Gov. Beshear believes the Healthy at Work/a> plan allows Kentucky to re-open at just the right pace.

Restaurants in Kentucky will re-open with a limited occupancy on Friday. This just following the re-opening of retail stores in Kentucky.

Our sister station WKYT reports on where other states are compared to Kentucky.

In Ohio , restrictions such as the "Stay at Home" order and two-week self-quarantine for travelers were cut.

In Indiana/a> , they will move to stage three of re-opening on Friday. Stage three includes social gatherings that can go from 25 up to 100 people, restaurants continue to operate at 50 percent capacity, retail can increase capacity to 75 percent, and movie theaters can open at 50 percent capacity.

In Tennessee/a> , the state is lifting all capacity restrictions on restaurants and retail starting Friday. Large attractions will also be allowed to re-open.