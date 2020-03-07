Toby Kieth will 'Come to Town' as part of new tour

Country musician Toby Keith will return to the Bluegrass as part of his 'Country Comes to Town' tour according to both his production company, Pepper Entertainment, and the Appalachian Wireless Arena, which is set to host the concert.

He will be joined by special musical guests Coltford and Waterloo Revival on Friday, August 14th at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Presale begins on Wednesday, March 11th at 10 a.m.

