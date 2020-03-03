To our neighbors in Middle Tennessee: We're with you

A letter from WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson:

First off, know that we are grieving with you. Many of your family members, your friends, your neighbors were taken from you early Tuesday morning, snatched from you in the middle of the night.

There is nothing we can say to ease that kind of pain. The pain of saying good night to someone for the last time. The sorrow of never being able to say 'I love you' again and hearing it back. We can only be here for you if you need us.

We've known heartache similar to what you’re going through. Almost eight years ago to the day, violent tornadoes ripped through our home and took 26 of our loved ones, people we had grown up with, known all of our lives or not known very long at all.

People who had never met us came from everywhere to rush to our aid, to lend a helping hand, to be there for us when we had lost everything. Those people will do the same for you. It’s human nature. We band together in times of crisis.

Know that your brothers and sisters in the mountains are standing by you. Some of us are probably already there. We’ve been where you are before.

We know you can overcome this and come back stronger than ever. You always have. You are #NashvilleStrong and #MiddleTennesseeStrong.

All our love,

The people of Eastern Kentucky"