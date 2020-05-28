Grant helps Pathfinders of Perry County build more accessible trails

In Perry County park there are six miles of marked trails.

"Three-point two miles of those marked trails are a part of the recreation trail programs grant," said Ben Braman, chairperson for Pathfinders of Perry County.

The grant from the Recreation Trail Program is an 80/20 match, worth up to $250,000.

"Create more user-friendly trails that are a little bit lower in elevation for the general population," said Braman. Allowing more access to wooded trails and help make paths for mountain biking.

"There actually is a science."

As people use lower trails they will build up their strength and fitness level for steeper ones. But these trails are more than just for fitness.

"It gave our local youth an opportunity to get out here and work these trails. It created summer job opportunities for them, it gave them a chance to be invested in their community," said Braman.

With COVID-19 restrictions, he is unable to have students help this summer. Working on the trails alone is tiring but with another grant, Pathfinder was about to secure a grant for an excavator.

"Put together a better system for climbing and getting people up there to enjoy different stuff. To create recreational opportunities for the community, educational and healthy options."

Only a small part of their mission for the community.