'To God be the glory': Pikeville going virtual for National Day of Prayer

Churches in Pikeville are not letting a pandemic stop them from praying together.

National Day of Prayer is next Thursday, and for more than 20 years churches in the area have used the city park to celebrate, pray, and worship as one. Now, with COVID-19 concerns, the day will still go on, but will look a little different.

"We could have canceled the event because of everything that's going on, but we really did not believe that that was an option all to consider," said Grace Fellowship Pastor Debby Bailey.

The social live stream of the event will be different for the churches involved, but Bailey says it will also extend the reach of the Gospel.

"So, truly, even though it's a difficult time, there really is an opportunity to reach more people during this time with prayer," Bailey said. "So, to God be the glory!"

She says that ability to reach the world is something that should not be ignored.

"The worst thing that we could do would just be to sit inside and close up and do nothing," Bailey said. "But, by continuing to live our lives via a different way, we're still showing that God is priority. That the mission of the church is alive and well."

The video will be available Thursday on the Pikeville-Pike County Ministerial Association's Facebook page.