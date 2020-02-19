Tips on how to protect yourself during animal attack

Kentucky State Police are still trying to figure out what happened after a 13-year-old was killed in an animal attack.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Police are also warning people to be aware of their surroundings. Our sister station WKYT talked to a certified master naturalist on how to protect yourself if in a similar situation.

Craig Caudill, who runs a nature reliance school out of Winchester, said to be careful about the things you have around your home including any type of food source for a wild animal.

"The instances of wild animals attacking humans is rare," said Caudill.

Caudill said there are things you can do to protect yourself for whatever animal may come your way.

"We are going to back up. if we see something that is considered a predator animal or something that could bring harm to us. The big thing to do is just simply back away, and when I say back away don't run don't turn your back to an animal," said Caudill.

He says he knows the heartbreaking images of Tuesday night's attack will sit with people, but he says fear is not the answer.

"We live in a beautiful part of the world where things are safe and it's not worthy of over concern of wild animals attacking humans," said Caudill.

Police have not identified that teenager but they say they have performed an autopsy.