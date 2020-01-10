Three-year elk study in Southeastern Kentucky launches this January

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and the University of Kentucky will start a three-year joint study on the reproduction and population growth of elk.

Researchers will use helicopters to locate and capture elk for the study this January. The elk-zone spans 16 counties in Southeastern Kentucky.

Kyle Sams, program coordinator for Fish and Wildlife, said, "After fitting the elk with transmitters, we will release them back into the wild near their point of capture so we can learn more about their behavior.”

The capture-and-release step of the study will be carried out on a mixture of private and public lands across the elk zone in Southeastern Kentucky.

This portion of the study is expected to last five to seven days depending on factors like weather.

The goal is to obtain at least 75 elk for the observations and have a similar amount of both bulls and cows.

Cow elk will be given additional devices that will allow researchers to know when a calf is born. Calves will then be located and transmitted as well.

This is an improvement from the previous testing because it will allow calves to be studied in forested areas where previous studies relied on young elk captured in open areas.

Researchers hope this will allow them to obtain a better understanding of the elk species.