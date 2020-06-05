Three injured, one charged following police chase in Rockcastle County

Three people were taken to the hospital and one is facing charges following a police chase in Rockcastle County.

It happened Thursday around 1 p.m. A Kentucky State Police trooper tried to stop a car on Interstate 75 southbound near the 72 mile marker after a license plate check came back as stolen.

When the trooper turned on his lights, the driver took off at a high rate of speed before taking Exit 62 into Mt. Vernon.

After getting off the interstate on Highway 461, the car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and troopers had to use their cruiser to stop the car.

The driver, James Noah Small, 44, of Berea, a passenger in his car and the trooper were all taken to the hospital. All three were treated and released.

Small is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Fleeing and Evading, Wanton Endangerment, No Operator’s License, No Insurance and No Registration.

He is being held in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

