Three people arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Thursday on drug charges.

The arrest occurred off Hatcher Road, near London.

The detectives were investigating a drug complaint that they had received and found three people inside a home with meth, digital scales, baggies, meth pipes, marijuana, and a large amount of US currency.

58-year-old Jesse Westerfield was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

47-year-old Darrin Jackson and 50-year-old Scott White were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

All three are now being held at the Laurel County Correction Center.