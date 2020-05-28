Three people arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Detectives with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Thursday on drug charges.
The arrest occurred off Hatcher Road, near London.
The detectives were investigating a drug complaint that they had received and found three people inside a home with meth, digital scales, baggies, meth pipes, marijuana, and a large amount of US currency.
58-year-old Jesse Westerfield was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
47-year-old Darrin Jackson and 50-year-old Scott White were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
All three are now being held at the Laurel County Correction Center.