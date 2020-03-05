Three W.Va. cases sent to the CDC to be tested for coronavirus

Following a roundtable meeting with members of Gov. Jim Justice's administration and medical experts, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch announced Wednesday that three cases "similar to the flu" have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing for coronavirus.

Officials say all three patients have either traveled to areas of concern or come into contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Officials expect to have results back within the next five to 10 days.

This week, Gov. Justice and Crouch participated in a national briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and officials with the Trump Administration.

During the news conference, Crouch said health experts will have the capability to test for coronavirus in the state lab soon. Crouch said Vice President Mike Pence assured state leaders that kits would be available.

Currently, West Virginia has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and Wednesday officials called West Virginia at low risk.

Commissioner and State Health Officer of the WVDHHR Catherine C. Slemp did suggest that the public get a couple of weeks' worth of supplies in case there would be quarantines.

Crouch says a hotline to answer questions surrounding coronavirus will be set up in roughly a week or two.

