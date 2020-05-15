Threats made to Louisville police as Breonna Taylor case makes national headlines

The Louisville Metro Police Department is now facing threats as the Breonna Taylor case becomes increasingly charged.

Taylor was shot dead in March when LMPD officers engaged her boyfriend in a shootout while they were serving a warrant at her apartment. The case has made national headlines.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday described the threats.

"Very aggressive, life-threatening type messages," Fischer said.

The threats are not just to the three officers who fired their weapons during the incident, or just the officer who was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, but also to law enforcement in general, including corrections officers at Louisville’s jail.

Fischer spoke about some city staff receiving threats, too.

"We've asked people to understand that we know this is a difficult situation," Fischer continued. "We know there's emotions involved."

Our sister station, WAVE 3 News, obtained a copy of one such threat, an email. That person posed as someone with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. It warns threats are circulating in the dark web and around extremist groups. It says they will target not only officers but their families, too.

One of the attorneys for Taylor’s family, Sam Aguiar said threats to police officers are not a form of justice.

"This case is about justice for Breonna and justice for the community," Aguiar said. "The rallying cry has been extraordinary and needs to continue. But threats to police officers are not a form of justice. Justice involves accountability, not more violence."

He continued to say any violence would hurt protesters’ efforts.

“We need to show that we will not resort to actions that are similar to what was done to Breonna,” Aguiar wrote. “The community voice, on behalf of Breonna, has already done so much. Please keep it going without threats or violence.”

FOP President Ryan Nichols said threats to anyone are not the answer and amount to a crime. The FBI said it is aware of the threats, but declined to comment further.

Tracy Dotson, a spokesman for the Corrections Officer’s Union, said he hopes perceptions of the case don’t interfere with the investigation.

“Police shootings are always controversial, even when everything possible was done right to try and prevent harm to a citizen,” he said. “The police have a difficult, sometimes hard-to-comprehend duty."

The investigation into the incident isn’t complete, with only a few details confirmed, leading Fischer to also ask for patience.

“Know also that we will get through the facts in this and share this with the public,” Fischer said. “That’s really all we can do.”