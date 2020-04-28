Thousandsticks Fire Department celebrate anniversary of original member

While social distancing might be canceling get-togethers, a couple in Leslie County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department held a parade for Paul and Anna Carol Jones.

The Jones’ are one of the founding families of the department.

Friends, family and firefighters drove down the Tim Couch Parkway with sirens and lights on.

“We would probably be having a big get together and a big dinner especially for that big of an occasion. With the coronavirus going around and the distance you have to keep, it is just a way to show them we appreciate them and that they are loved,” said retired chief, John Newell.

While the Jones's might not go on calls the department says they are just as much part of the family still and will always be.

