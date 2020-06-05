Thousands pack downtown Louisville for peaceful protest on Breonna Taylor’s birthday

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Louisville on Friday afternoon to celebrate the life and protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Protests started at 12 p.m., when a few dozen people gathered at Jefferson Square Park. People placed flowers at the foot of a chalk mural, while others made birthday signs and cards to deliver to Taylor’s family.

Around 4 p.m., Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, spoke to the crowd, expressing gratitude for their support and encouraging them to continue to fight for racial justice.

Around 5:45 p.m., the crowd grew exponentially, and dozens became thousands.

People marched from Jefferson Street to Market Street, chanting Taylor’s name. Several others followed the crowd in cars, honking horns and holding signs.

The original demonstration at Jefferson Square Park was organized by Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X, who named the event “Sisters Friday.” He told WAVE 3 News the purpose of the name was to give women a platform to use their voices and drive Friday’s conversation.

“This has its own energy to it," Christopher 2X said. "It’s very special. You’ve got individuals lastly from all walks of life, working class, individuals from academia, others from the legal arena and on and on. And just to see them merge in with these young individuals who want to express themselves, by the way, most of them in a peaceful way, is very special. And I’m just here to be a cheerleader for all of them.”

Despite the large numbers, the crowd has demonstrated peacefully for hours.