Warmer weather could cause problems for horses born this time of year

You may enjoy the unusually warm weather during the past week, but that warmth may not be the best for horses born this time of year, sister station WKYT reports.

Photo Credit: Audley Farm

According to Dr. Bill Gilsenan, a specialist at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, while warmer days do not necessarily lead to mares giving birth earlier, it can lead to problems once a foal is born.

"Ultimately we rely a little bit on the winter to give the ground a good hard freeze to kill off some pathogens. So, the warmer that it is out there does make you a bit worried as we get later into the spring. If we don't have a good freeze, will foals be sicker later in the year," Gilsenan said.

Claiborne's first foal of the year was born Thursday morning and staff says thankfully it is a healthy girl.