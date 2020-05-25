'This too shall pass': Congressman encourages Eastern Kentuckians to keep the faith

This Memorial Day, for most, looks different than in years past.

As is tradition on this day of remembrance many often head to cemeteries to lay flags, flowers, or wreaths in honor of those who gave their lives serving our country.

For the first time since the mid-1800s, a ceremony will not be held at Mill Springs National Cemetery.

Friday Congressman Hal Rogers visited the National Cemetery to pay his respects to one of only two African American Medal of Honor recipients from Kentucky.

While there he stopped at a number of other graves and took a moment to tell others to keep their faith amid this pandemic.

"Memorial Day this year falls in the middle of this horrible epidemic, this pandemic that has swept the world, but especially the US. But, I want people to know that we have to keep the faith, have a stiff upper lip and we'll get through this. I like that old saying from the Bible, 'this too shall pass' and it will," said Rep. Rogers.

The Congressman added he hopes Eastern Kentuckians wash their hands and remain six feet apart.