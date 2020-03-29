This is why Floyd, Perry County COVID-19 tests were initially reported positive

In his news conference on Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear explained why there were inconsistencies in two COVID-19 tests from Eastern Kentucky.

"It happens in a couple of different ways," said Governor Beshear.

According to the governor, one way a mixup happens is because of where the test is given. Even if a person does not live in a particular county, they may have received a test there.

"And it can sometimes take time to work that out," explained Governor Beshear.

Another reason a case could be announced incorrectly is that people give a different address than where they currently live, or they could be staying with a family member.

The governor then admitted that sometimes 'they just get it wrong.'

"We've got our epidemiologists that are working around the clock, and as you all know we are a couple of weeks into this, they make mistakes just like the rest of us do," explained Governor Beshear.

He then went on to say that the positive case in Floyd County announced on Saturday was a mistake and apologized.

