'This is their year': Floyd County Schools leaving graduation decision up to seniors

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced schools would be closed for the rest of the school year. This includes no in-person graduations.

“It just hit me all at once like I figured it was gonna happen but I wasn’t prepared," said Floyd Central Senior Taylor Burke.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins started thinking about how he could make graduation special and decided to put the decision into the hands of his seniors.

“We’re not going to mandate anything to our students. Let’s listen to their ideas and try to put together like I said the most extravagant type of graduation we can come up with," said Adkins.

Tuesday morning, a survey went out to all the seniors letting them vote on what kind of graduation they wanted. The choices were a virtual graduation, a drive-in graduation or a graduation parade. They could also select other and write in a suggestion.

“I voted for the parade graduation because I just felt like that would be more of a fun time than it being over the computer," said Floyd Central Senior Caroline Parsons.

“I was all for that as soon as they mentioned it like I didn’t think about anything else. I was all for the parade," said Burke.

Parsons said she was okay with anything except for a virtual graduation.

“I don’t think really anybody wants our option to be virtual cause that’s just not social. I mean anything is better than it being over the computer," said Parsons.

Burke also did not want a virtual graduation. She wanted her family to be more involved, and a chance to take pictures and see some of her classmates.

“It’s like a video chat. I wouldn’t want to graduate through a video chat. I think that it would be different but I’m not a fan of it," said Burke.

There are three high schools in Floyd County. Each school will have a separate graduation. This means each school could have a different type of graduation.

If the students choose a parade graduation, the sheriff's department has already volunteered to be a part of the parade and fire departments would shoot off fireworks.