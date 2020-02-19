'This is the Lord's doing, we are just his hands and feet': Two men from Indianapolis help flood victims

As flood victims continue to clean their homes and put back together what was left behind, two men from Indianapolis focused on immediate needs like food and clothing.

"We brought down two couches, we brought down beds, we brought down a lot of clothes, we brought down food. People have donated money," said Don Green.

Hearing about the devastation in Harlan County, Green took action.

"I said I have got to go do something," he said.

It was a 14-hour drive, and his third trip this year alone.

"It is a blessing to me to bless people." This year makes it Green's 20th year of helping those in need in Eastern Kentucky.

Green first fell in love with Harlan on a mission trip. "You name it whatever these folks need, we have it for them."

His neighbor Scott Allio is also volunteering. Bringing his truck and trailer to haul supplies.

"It's hard for me to leave here once I'm here because I want to help everybody but you can't you know," said Allio.

The two hope they can help some have a place to call home again. "We brought some stuff down but I want to buy a lot more," said Green.

They say they are thankful that they are able to give back to those that are less fortunate. "They have no way to gain new homes, new clothes, food. Sometimes eat," said Allio.

What they brought was gone in just a few days. "Close to $500 to spend on food," said Green.

The duo purchased more groceries, which were taken to Cranks Creek Survival Center. "And as people come back out there to ask for things, then they will be there for them," said Green. "This is the Lord doing this. We are just His hands and feet."

The two say they will also be there for a community who stole their hearts.