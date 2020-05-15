'This is not a hoax': Magoffin County announces first positive case of COVID-19

Magiffon County officials announced the county's first positive case of COVID-19 in a Facebook video Friday.

"The day that we've been dreading for a couple of months now is now upon us," said Judge-Executive Matt Wireman.

Magoffin County Health Department Public Health Director Pete Shepherd said the positive case is a 60-year-old man. He is being treated in a hospital, but it not in critical condition.

Shepherd said 405 people have been tested, 397 returned negative and eight are still pending.

"The next positive case could be you or one of your family members and it is important that you follow the guidelines," Shepherd said.

Shepherd said many people in the community have started to take the virus lightly, so he encourages a stronger focus on social responsibility.

"As this case proves, this is not a hoax. We have the virus among us," said Wireman.