'This is all temporary': Cleanup begins at local stable but with a different attitude

The anticipation of more heavy rain this week had some flood victims waiting to clean up the aftermath of last week's flooding. In Letcher County, The Stables at Creekside Glen Farm was completely covered, but Friday staff began a massive cleanup process.

"21 horses, six cows and five goats. We use the horses as a ministry opportunity for our local community," said the director, Drew Baldwin. "The floods are just temporary. They are going to be gone. The cleanup will happen and we will have opportunities to share the Gospel and it's worth it."

Friday, the cleanup began.

"It would be no use to clean it up and it flood again," he said.

Waiting to be sure the river would not rise, knowing it is always a potential danger, yet a necessity.

"Part of finding a place to use horses in ministry in the mountains is near rivers, it's your flat land."

Going through every fence and pasture, they are thankful for the help.

"And it gets exciting. You have the community jump in and help you so it develops unity," said Baldwin.

Family members drove more than three hours to get here and brought a Bobcat.

"It would be very difficult to not have the machines to do it. And we will pile it up, separate the trash, put it in a dumpster, put plastics and things that just come down the river."

This is not your ordinary stable. From an internship program, to summer camps to therapeutic riding, all while sharing the Gospel.

Although the damage can be discouraging, they see a greater purpose.

"This is all temporary things that we deal with," he said.

Baldwin is relying on one thing to get them through.

"Our hope stays on the Lord and that is what we would encourage others to do."

Recognizing that the cleansing process extends beyond these stables.

