'This is a good sign': Pikeville family spreads encouragement with yard signs

As more cases of COVID-19 show up in Pike County, many people are looking for a sign that better days are ahead. So one family decided to make those signs.

Outside of the Pikeville Police Department, Pikeville Public Safety Office, Pikeville Fire Departments and the Pikeville Medical Center, signs celebrate the first responders inside.

Joe Ray Thornbury and his family set out to show their appreciation, putting up "Heroes Work Here" signs with specific insignia displayed for each respective agency.

"We don’t really think of ourselves as heroes," said Pikeville Fire Department Batallion Chief Mitch Case.

He said the department was honored to be thought of by the community members they work to protect because they love doing the job and serving the community.

"They are heroes," said Thornbury. "Regardless if we’re fighting a virus or we’re trying to keep crime down in our community."

The community, according to Case, is what drives the departments to do the work to which they have devoted their lives.

"We’re not just like anywhere else in the country," said Case. "I mean, we like to think and pride ourselves on being from Eastern Kentucky. Where we like to take care of each other."

That is why Thornbury and his family also provided signs for the rest of the community.

Several different signs are peppered around the city. "This is a good sign," "Smile! Even if you don't want to," and "Keep on the sunny side," are just a few of the uplifting quotes.

"In challenging times like these, locally is where we can make a great impact. Where individuals can come together," said Thornbury.

He said a focus on mental health is important and encouraging words are one way to help people who are having a hard time.

"Knowing that we are there with them. That they are not alone," he said. "Then hopefully that can make a difference in their mental well-being."

City officials loved the idea. On Thursday, Tourism Director Jimmy Taylor spent the day putting some of the "I Believe in Pikeville" signs around the town and handing them out to community members.

He said the signs and the support for the first responders provide a much-needed breath of fresh air.

"They're on the frontlines. They're the ones putting their selves in harm's way every day. And we love and support them and, as you can see by the signs, so does our community," he said.

