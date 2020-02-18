'This has totally changed the game': PMC introduces new life support machine

Pikeville Medical Center is one of only a few hospitals in Kentucky with access to a life support machine that healthcare officials say is changing the game.

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation life support system replaces the function of the heart and lungs, pumping blood out of a patient and into an oxygenator, where carbon monoxide is removed and oxygen is added.

The unique capabilities of the machine, according to doctors, provide a type of rest for patients that is not afforded by a normal life support machine.

"Other than just let the lungs heal, we're able to let them rest and heal faster," said Director of Critical Care Josh Damron. "Sometimes they couldn't heal at all, even being on the ventilator. But, with the ECMO machine, we're able to do the work for the lungs or the heart and we're able to get better when they may not have before."

Doctors say the majority of the patients who have been out on ECMO at the hospital are influenza patients, since it allows the lungs to rest and provides more time for the patients to improve.

"This has totally changed the game," said ICU Medical Director Ayo Medaiyese, MD. "We feel so comfortable that we can take care of our own patients here."

He said the ability to rest a patient's organs and allow the machines to do the work is priceless, saying the machine now gives PMC's Critical Care Unit the ability to do "practically anything."

"I think we actually go the extra mile," said Dr. Medaiyese.