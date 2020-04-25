Thinking inside the 'box': Paul B. Hall Medical Center focused on COVID-19 protection

Medical professionals at Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville are creating innovative solutions to some of the hospital's COVID-19 concerns.

Four acrylic boxes were created for the hospital to allow doctors a safer interaction if they have to intubate a patient they believe to have COVID-19.

"It definitely has been a game changer for us. There's a lot of fear from the public and for healthcare providers about the spread of the virus," said Crystal McGaffee, Director of Surgical Services.

The clear boxes are designed to be placed over the patient's head as healthcare workers continue their usual duties.

"And they came up with the idea to make it completely closed, but clear. So that the patients can still be visualized," McGaffee said. "And there's working armholes through the back so that the anesthesia provider can access the patient."

The boxes were created by the maintenance team in-house, as everyone in the hospital works together to battle the pandemic.

"It's really great to have people working with us that help come up with great ideas like this to help protect us from infection," said Dr. Chad Carroll.

Hospital officials say this proves that the hospital staff is a team unit and even the workers who are usually in the background are out on the front line, helping the community.