Thief steals truck, uses it to pull down fence at Pike County dealership

Jack Walters showed up to work Wednesday to find that Walters Mazda Mitsubishi in the Coal Run community of Pike County was targeted by a thief.

He noticed that one of the gates had been broken down, at which point he went to the lot's surveillance footage, which showed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the lot Tuesday night.

"The gate was pulled down by the truck that they actually stole," said Walters.

According to Walters, the lighting in the lot would have made it very easy for passersby to see the crime taking place. He says that shows a lot about the person who stole the truck.

"And to just hook a chain to the gate and pull it, under those circumstances, they were pretty brave and confident in what they were doing," Walter said.

With the pandemic taking much of the lot's business, Walters said this could not have come at a more inconvenient time.

"You know, it's never a good time for something like this to happen. But with the way things are, a lot of people are struggling due to the Coronavirus," he said. "Business is certainly slower. It's just bad timing to have to deal with something like this."

The tuck is a silver crew-cab with a black decal down the center of the hood. Walters says that detail may be beneficial in identifying the truck.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved. The truck was last seen headed toward Floyd County from Coal Run Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m.

The theft is being investigated by the Coal Run Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (606)437-0902.