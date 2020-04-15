"They support us. We support them.": People helping people in times of need

Crews continue to work to get power restored for thousands of Eastern Kentuckians.

Local officials help by passing out meals to workers trying to restore power. Extending a helping hand to others in times of need.

Tony Eversole, assistant city manager, says they wanted to help in some way.

“Asked them if there was something that we could do to help with the crews that were coming in and they called me last night and said yes. Said we’re going to feed box lunches to all the cruise that’s in," said Eversole. “ it’s supposed to be around five or six hundred people I think."

Greg Sparkman, with Kentucky Power, says they face a big task.

“We have you know just major damage. We probably so far have close to 100 broke poles so far we found," said Sparkman.

It is the little things like these meals that help get them closer to completing it.

"We know many of the restaurants are closed we try to give them a good lunch," said Sparkman. “They are excellent support. They support us. We support them."

People helping people seems to be the common theme as everyone tries to get through these hard times.

"The community has really got together all the cross," said Eversole. “It’s just another challenge and it’s something that we can handle."

Food sites are set up in four places including two in Perry County and two in Letcher County.