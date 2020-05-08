'They played for hours': Lexington family creates life-size board game out of sidewalk chalk

Last weekend, Molly and Ryan Smith decided to enjoy the nice weather and play outside with their two kids.

“They’ve put up with a lot from us so anytime that we’re actually home and not working we kinda always try to find something fun," said Molly.

Molly is originally from Hazard and now lives in Lexington. She and her husband are both essential workers.

“It’s been hectic," Molly said.

Molly saw a picture of a monopoly character drawn in sidewalk chalk and an idea popped into her head.

“We thought about doing a Monopoly board game and then thought it was a little too difficult so we opted with Candy Land because we love that game," said Molly.

Last Saturday, the board came to life.

“Mommy drew the squares and she put the color chalk in them," said Molly's son Franklin.

Franklin wanted his friends to join the game.

“I asked every single person if they wanted to play but a couple said no and a couple said yes," Franklin said.

Neighbors did join in, but they kept social distancing a priority.

“All the kids knew we had to space apart if they weren’t siblings and they listened for the card that was drawn," Molly said.

They played for hours, but the fun was ruined by the rain.

“The rain washed it away but we’re gonna make another one probably when it stops raining," Franklin said.

The Smiths' plan to do a different game this weekend and hopefully make it a tradition.