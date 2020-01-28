'They just left him for dead': Home break-in leaves one man unconscious for hours

Early Monday morning, two people broke into a home in the Cowan Community of Letcher County.

"There's been a lot of robberies and break-ins you know in this area. It's terrible," said Bill Dixon, best friend of the home owner.

The sound of breaking glass woke Scott Day who was sleeping on the couch.

"There was some damage to the front door it appeared some glass may have been broken out and that's possibly how these individuals were able to come in. The door had been locked as far as the victim advised," said Jody Sims from Kentucky State Police.

"By the time he raised up you know they was hitting him with a hammer. They just left him for dead," said Dixon.

Day was left unconscious for hours.

"Pretty much of the night and when he woke up that morning they took his phone but just so happened he kept his landline phone hooked up and he made it to it and called 911," said Dixon.

Police arrived around 9 a.m. and Day was taken to a local hospital before being transported to UK Medical Center.

"He's had surgery on his eye, but they think he's gonna be okay," said Dixon.

Police are looking for leads on what was stolen.

"There was an AR-15 rifle took for sure we know that and his phone," said Dixon.

Dixon said Day was a very generous and humble person who would help anyone.

"I just don't understand how anybody can do that just leave anybody for dead," said Dixon. "They just don't care. They don't value human life at all."

Kentucky State Police are asking anyone in the community to contact them if they have any information that would help police.

They ask to contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.