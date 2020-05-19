'These guys are animals': Family seeks justice for man killed in Mingo County

John Jackson's family will always remember his infectious smile.

"He was a happy-go-lucky guy. It was hard to catch John with not a smile on his face," said David Messer. "He'd give you the shirt off his back."

Messer said his uncle John was the most generous and kindhearted person he'd ever met. Which he believes may have also contributed to his death.

"He was always willing to help people. And sometimes, the people he was helping he probably shouldn't be," Messer said. "In his extreme niceness that he had about him, he was also an extremely gullible person. These people were taking advantage of him."

Jackson was killed Saturday when police say three men entered an apartment building on Elm Street, where they beat and stabbed him before setting the building on fire and running from the scene.

Of those men, two have since been arrested.

James Church was arrested this weekend. And, according to a Facebook post by the Williamson Police Department, Charles "Chuck" Jarvis was arrested Tuesday night.

Messer said he feels like there is little peace of mind in the midst of it all.

"If it was from natural causes- even though that's still a painful thing to go through- at least you have some reassurance that they got to live their life and die naturally. But when someone takes one of your family members' lives, it's a different feeling," said Messer.

The entire event, Messer said, is like a nightmare for his family as they wait in hopes that the third man will be caught.

"In no way should anyone deserve to be brutally taken out like that," Messer said. "These guys are animals, regardless of how anybody else may know them or how they may have portrayed them in the past. These guys are animals and they need to be prosecuted."

He said he wants to keep his uncle's memory alive, letting his life overshadow the horrible circumstances of his death.

"You'd never think he had a bad day. He's just who everyone should strive to be," said Messer.

Messer says anyone with information should contact the Williamson Police Department.