'There's no price to life': Local gas station offers full service to protect customers from COVID-19

Essential businesses are adapting to CDC guidelines to try to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Phelps One Stop gas station is going old school to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

They are now offering full service from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Owner Jacky Smith has hired someone to pump gas for everyone at no extra charge.

"They gotta get used to it. They just can't believe you're gonna pump my gas. They gotta get used to the concept," Smith said.

He started offering full service more than a month ago.

"Hopefully I'll keep customers around longer by doing that. If I save one life that's great and I may save many lives," Smith said.

Smith just wants to protect his customers the best he can.

"Without life, money is no good so we need to take care of life number one. There's no value placed on life in monetary means," Smith said.

He also took an extra step by not allowing anyone in his store, but he has a drive-up window.

"I weighed that in my mind. It gave me a little trouble, because I knew I'd lose on some sales and I have lost on some sales," Smith said.

He said people are impulse buyers at gas stations, so not allowing anyone in the store has cut his sales. But to him, the loss of revenue is worth it.

"I may save a life or many lives so that's the key important thing," Smith said.

Smith told WYMT he hopes other gas stations will follow his lead.