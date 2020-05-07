'There will always be a mountain': UPIKE grad overcomes hurdles with Class of 2020

As graduates across the world are finding new ways to celebrate the end of an era, one University of Pikeville graduate said being a part of the unconventional Class of 2020 only makes sense.

Jeremy Goodson was diagnosed with Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy in 2012. After 13 surgeries and procedures, he was sure that the nerve condition would always control his life.

In 2017, Goodson's doctors found a new treatment, giving him back a little of that control.

"I started feeling kind of better, had the twins, and now I've got three daughters and I'm finally back to where I wanna be," he said.

He said the new outlook on life helped fuel his decision to finish the undergraduate degree he started in 2003, even though he was coming back at age 35.

"I wanted to have an education and I wanted to finish my degree and feel successful because I never had that feeling," he said. "Took a chance on it and I was terrified to come back, being the older guy in class."

Goodson enrolled at UPIKE during the Spring 2019 semester, then packed his schedule to complete 63 credit hours in time to graduate with the class of 2020 this month.

Goodson's wife, Melinda, earned her degree from the university in 2008. He said he always looked to her as a role model for the children, but he wanted them to see him reach that same goal.

"I wasn't able to pick my daughter up from the time she was almost one until about two years ago," he said. "To have your child look you in the eyes and say, 'I'm proud of what you did.' And she's eight."

He said it was a powerful moment to see his daughter finally "see her dad as whole." And, though they were unable to attend a large ceremony to see him graduate, he believes the alternative was even more special.

"Being a part of the weirdest graduating class in the history of anywhere? It's also a pretty big positive now that I look back on it," he said. "I got to spend it privately, as a family, in my living room. It was neat."

His oldest daughter presented him with his diploma, which he believes will make it an even more memorable experience to remind his daughters that they can reach whatever goals they set.

"Showing that no matter what adversity, no matter what challenges were laid in front of me, or laid in front of her in her life, that she'll be able to jump that hurdle and succeed," said Goodson.

But it is not only his daughters who are watching. Goodson also works in the university's Center for Academic Success, using his journey to encourage students.

"I have a unique perspective. Because when I see a student struggling it makes me want to help them even more," he said. "There will always be a mountain. The best advice that I can give ie: Put your head down, start climbing, and eventually you'll reach the top."

He said he plans to keep climbing as well, continuing his education in a master's program.

"Even past that, I'm gonna set new goals and I'm gonna try to hit those," he said. "I don't want to stop. I don't want to slow down. I want to be there for my family and I want to continue my education. I want to work as hard as I possibly can to be as good as I can at whatever is placed in front of me."