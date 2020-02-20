"The ultimate sacrifice": New memorial will honor local heroes

A project is underway to remember some of Perry County's greatest heroes and their service.

Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen says after a long time in the making, a fallen officer memorial is almost a reality.

"This is been something on my mind for probably 10 or 15 years, to try to get a memorial for fallen officers in Perry County," said Allen. "There is a lot of people that laid down the ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of Hazard and Perry County."

Throughout Allen's researching, organizing and planning, he found 23 officers died in the line of duty in the last 120 years in Perry County.

That includes three Hazard Police Department members, 16 Perry County deputies, two constables, one Kentucky State Trooper and one railroad detective.

One of those people was Shelby Nease. Rachel Lingenfelter is the daughter of Nease and was 10 years old when her father was killed back in 1989.

"Very warming to see that the community still remembers my father after all these years," said Nease. "The people there remember him as the true person that he was. "

All to honor and remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

"To memorialize these guys these are our own people that served and protected our area," said Allen.

Minor Allen says he is looking to the community to help finish the project through financial donations and he hopes to have the memorial completed by this summer.



