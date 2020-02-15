Their house surrounded by flooding, a family of six waits at a Hazard hotel to go home

As areas across eastern Kentucky begin to dry out, many families and homeowners can begin to get their homes back to normal following flooding in the previous weeks.

In Confluence though, families are still struggling.

As the Army Corps of Engineers let out water from Buckhorn Lake to prevent flooding along the Kentucky River, much of that water flows to the little Leslie County community and floods roads and property.

Many homes are only accessible by boat. Saturday, much of the area remained underwater as ice built up on branches and trees that rise out of the waters.

About 20 minutes from the flooded area, a family of six is trying to figure out what to do.

"It's just rough," said Randy Begley.

Randy is staying at a Hazard hotel, waiting for the water to recede.

"We're stuck here, I'm trying to get back and forth from work, trying to be able to pay for this hotel room. I got paid yesterday and I'm running a little low on funds now," he added.

He shares the room with his fiance Margaret Bailey, and four kids, all of which are under six-years-old.

As Randy works to pay for the hotel room, they've already racked up thousands in losses. Their $13,000 truck flooded as they left their home Friday.

"You know we finally get ahead and then we just get knocked 10 steps back," he added.

As his fiance tries to call for a ride to their house, the county is unable to due to manpower. They can only do emergency runs on the boats they have.

"Like we said, we do the best we can we just try to help people you know, it's just hard man," he added.

The family is frustrated with the yearly flooding. It's hard for them to move though due to how much they make. But as the family sits together in the two-bedroom room, they are thankful they have each other.

"That's the only thing that matters.. all that material stuff is just material, we know we'll get it back," Randy added.

Officials said they believe the water levels will begin receding in the coming days.