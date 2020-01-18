'The two year old had dog feces in its toes': Two arrested after child found playing in dog poop

Two people are behind bars after deputies found a 2-year-old child playing in dog poop according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

All beginning with a welfare complaint at the home.

"When they did they noted deplorable living conditions inside," said Public Affairs Deputy, Gilbert Acciardo.

The conditions outside only some confirmation to what was also inside.

"And what we think was dog urine. There was dog feces all over the residence. Some as deep as 1 inch."

Deputies immediately arrested the child's father, Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35, on the morning of January 17th. They are both charged with first-degree criminal abuse. The child was taken away by social services.

In speaking with the arresting officer in this matter, he said it was the worst he has ever seen. This crime is a class C felony, punishable by 10 years or more in prison.

"They also noted that the 2-year-old had dog feces in its toes and was playing with a bottle of bleach."

In addition to the feces deputies also saw dirty dishes and trash piling up and claimed to smell ammonia.

The caregivers said they could not remember the last time the boy was given a bath.

Deputy Acciardo said cases like these are happening way too often.

"We've several cases here most recently and its always the same set of circumstances, a child not being taken care of properly."

But when they do come across them, placing the child in a safe living environment is their first priority.

