'The team is united': UK's Josh Paschal talks about teams stance on social injustice

During a virtual news conference Tuesday, Redshirt Junior Defensive End Josh Paschal talked about the team's stance on social injustice and taking part in Friday's protest.

Head Coach Mark Stoops and Assistant Coach Courtney Love led the protest Friday.

Paschal said even though the conversation in the locker room has not changed, the team has definitely come together.

"This is the time where I feel like the team is united. We are all fighting for the same causes damage we were all out on Friday also. I know that every single one of my teammates no matter the color of their skin has our backs," Paschal said.

He added he believes we are already seeing changes as the majority of the county is starting to accept that there is a problem to fight for.

Paschal thinks many are starting to understand what NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick did back in 2016.