'The risk of bankrupting the company': Private labs jump in on COVID19 testing

Four years ago, Gravity Diagnostics set out to provide testing services for respiratory infections as well as urine testing.

In a press conference Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis said he hopes the first COVID-19 mobile testing site will be open Friday morning in Broward County. (MGN)

In mid-February, as the coronavirus Pandemic started to spread worldwide they filed for FDA approval to provide testing for COVID19.

This past Monday they started their first sample processing of the virus taking the world by storm.

"We received approval over the weekend so we believe were probably one of a few labs that you read about in the newspaper across the country that is approved to do this across the country," said CEO Tony Remington.

Once they got the approval they set out to get all of the equipment that was needed in order to test for the virus.

"It was a big decision to take the risk of bankrupting the company I guess to order half a million dollars of stuff at this point and that's a risk for a company our size," said Remington via FaceTime.

The process of testing for the virus is a multi-step process that starts when UPS or FedEx brings the tests to the lab.

"I would say there are five steps to that process and then we give that result to the HIPPA complaint portal or a HIPPA compliant fax. We usually do it at the customers' requirement or request," said Remington.

While HIPPA laws keep the CEO from being able to tell how many positive tests they have processed, he did tell WYMT roughly how many tests they had processed in general.

"We've done about 70 or so coronavirus samples this week," said Remington.

As he uses his available workforce to continue to work on those samples the company knows the need will grow as more people get tested.

"I wish we could get every sick person tested you know so that's what we're fighting for we consider every positive sample and way to save a life," said Remington.

While Gravity continues to process more and more tests from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia, they are licensed to serve all 50 states.