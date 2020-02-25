Representative-elect Richard White will now serve the 99th district

An election was held on Tuesday to elect who will serve out the rest of Representative Rocky Adkins' term.

The results are in and Representative-elect Richard White has been chosen to succeed Adkins.

Adkins served the 99th district since the 1980s.

He resigned to be Senior Advisor for Governor Andy Beshear.

The 99th district covers parts of Elliot, Lewis and Rowan Counties.

Many Republicans expressed their joy in White's victory.

“Congratulations to Representative-elect Richard White on this historic victory. After Democrat Rocky Adkins held this district since the 1980s, Kentucky Republicans can be justly proud of all Richard White and our grassroots team did to flip this seat to GOP control. Tonight’s groundbreaking results should put Democrats on notice all across the state. Kentucky voters want leaders who support President Trump. Our strong slate of candidates all across the state are well-positioned to even further expand our GOP legislative supermajorities in November,” says Chairman Mac Brown.