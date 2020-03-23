'The next two weeks are extremely critical': Health Officials issue stern warnign as casses rise

Throughout the past few days, Eastern Kentucky has seen COVID-19 cases rise.

(SOURCE: MGN)

Started with two cases in Pulaski County, then two cases in Breathitt and Monday a case in Martin County.

Officials continue to warn this is just the beginning.

"The next two weeks are extremely critical and if I can emphasize anything to your viewing audience it is that we really need to heed these recommendations because if we can slow the spread now were going to be able to manage this and its going to be a level that is controllable for our healthcare resources our hospitals our clinics and so on. If we do not the demand is going to exceed our ability to provide them," said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director at the Kentucky River District Health Department.

The rise in cases can be attributed to more widespread testing being done at private labs.

While the growing number of labs is a good thing, it can come with some confusion in results.

"An individual can release their own personal information on Facebook before a health care partner or before the public health department can confirm nor deny that that individual is actually got a positive test," said Lockard.

Lockard says in order for a lab to come on fully they have to return five positive and five negative tests. Before they reach that threshold their cases that come back positive are considered 'presumptive positive'. Meaning that while the lab test says they're positive they have to be double-checked by a state lab before results are released as confirmed positive.

Monday morning the U.S. Surgeon General warned this week was going to be bad when it comes to fighting the Coronavirus, but officials are asking Americans not to panic, but to educate themselves.

"What we're trying to do is flatten the curve by encouraging you know social distancing discouraging mass gatherings having people stay home and working from home closing our schools this is all about slowing the spread of cover 19 so we don't overwhelm our healthcare system," said Lockard.

As elected officials continue to stress steps to stop the spread.