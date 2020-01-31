Advertisement

The mockus before the caucus: students learn about Iowa’s famous political event

By Jacqueline Policastro and Allison Maass
Published: Jan. 31, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- The Iowa caucus is days away, but students at Georgetown University in the nation’s capital are holding their own version of a caucus, called a mockus.

“I have never experienced a caucus," Georgetown University freshman Kelvin Doe said.

Doe is from Texas. He will probably never caucus in Iowa, but he wants to understand what all the hype is about.

So, he is mockusing.

“What’s it like in Iowa? How is it different?" Doe asked.

Students wanted to learn about Iowa's unique system to pick a presidential nominee.

“It can be a chaotic process, but ultimately I think it can be a very grassroots and rewarding process," said Patrick Burgwinkle, Hillary Clinton's 2016 caucus press secretary.

He understands how the caucus works. and thinks people outside Iowa should too.

“Anyone who has an interest in who the Democratic nominee should understand how Iowa chooses its delegates," Burgwinkle said.

At this mockus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came out on top. But of course, these results do not count.

The real thing will happen Monday night, and for the first time Iowans in Washington will have a chance to participate.

“Just because I chose to go to college outside of the state of Iowa, doesn’t mean that my voting should be temporarily disenfranchised while I’m not in the state," said Georgetown University senior Joshua Mauss.

Mauss, who is from Dubuque, Iowa, applied to the Iowa Democratic Party to have a satellite caucus in Washington. The party accepted, and now he will not have to miss out on the first big test for the Democratic presidential nominees.

As for who is he caucusing for? He is keeping that a secret for now.

The Washington satellite caucus is one of 25 out-of-state locations for Iowa caucus goers. Ninety registered voters are expected to show up to the caucus site Monday, according to the Democratic National Committee.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.