Family worries as mudslide moves ground beneath their home

A mudslide in Viper off Left Fork Maces Creek Road has some people worried about their safety.

The mudslide is moving the ground beneath Dwayne Blanton's home. Chunks of earth are sliding down the mountainside and into the water below.

"It's a slip. The state turned it over to abandoned mines. There's like five or six mines up there and that's where all the water's coming from," said Blanton. "It's washed all the dirt out from underneath my house and it's going to go into the creek."

He spent his Thursday standing at the top of his driveway, worried that going inside the house was not safe.

"You know, you just don't want to go back in it because you're afraid it's going to go into the holler with you in it," said Blanton. "When you lose your home you know it's not good. "

The American Red Cross offered to help Blanton in the meantime.