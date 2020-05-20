The city of Williamsburg cancels Fourth of July fireworks, Old Fashioned Trading Days

As Kentucky is doing some reopenings, more outdoor events are being canceled for this summer.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced Wednesday his city will not be having a Fourth of July fireworks and leaders have canceled Old Fashioned Trading Days.

That festival normally draws thousands to Williamsburg in September.

The mayor mentioned financial uncertainty and questions about COVID-19 in announcing the cancellations.

As many know, many other festivals are held in the region in September and October and this is the first one we know of so far that will not be happening.