'The Sound of Music' comes to Hazard

Auditions were held on Tuesday for 'The Sound of Music' at The Forum in Hazard.

This will be Hazard's first musical in more than 20 years. For the Appalachian Arts Alliance, 'The Sound of Music' was an easy choice.

"It is the all-time favorite. It is the quintessential musical that everyone grew up with and our parents grew up with and our grandparents grew up with," said executive director Timothy Deaton.

Tagan Cox moved from central Kentucky to Hazard four years ago. She was worried about the lack of a theater program.

"The arts are really thriving here which I think that was a shock for me. There is so much going on," said Cox.

The community plays a big part in the musical. "I know that we have a lot of quality talent in our community and this allows us to showcase that," said Deaton.

Another round of auditions will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Forum.