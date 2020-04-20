The National Weather service conducting case study on Easter Sunday wind storm

Easter Sunday's wind storm knocked out power for more than 50,000 in Eastern Kentucky.

"I’ve been here 78 years and I ain't seen nothing like it," said Donald Miller who lives in Letcher County.

Forecasters and meteorologists are saying the same thing.

"I’ve been doing weather for more than 10 years now. Been here for about 13. I’ve studied Eastern Kentucky weather all my life and I have never seen an event that has come on as quick and has done that much widespread damage," said Brandon Robinson.

The National Weather Service is now conducting a case study to figure out what exactly caused the strong winds.

"We are looking into just some more of the specifics on it in terms of a case study internally with our office here to see any smaller-scale features we can pick out and very, very atypical to see that type of damage that widespread out side of thunderstorms in Eastern Kentucky," said, Jonathan Guseman, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson.

The NWS knows what happened on Sunday, the just do not know what to classify it as.

"A lot of people are still asking what did this? What caused this? You think straight-lined winds, you think tornado, but it obviously wasn’t either one of those because you didn’t have thunderstorms for the straight-line winds or you didn’t have the rotation for a tornado," said Robinson.

This is why the NWS is doing a case study.

"We pull in all the archived data we can in terms of radar data, model data, observations, you can also pick up wind data so we have that several hundred thousand feet up in the atmosphere that we are going to assess," said Guseman.

Guseman says there is no time table on when the case study will be complete.

He also wanted to remind people that we're still in peak season for severe weather, and storms like last Sunday proved storms can cause damage at any time.