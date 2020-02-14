The Mother Goose is officially open to the public

People gathered in Perry County on Friday for the ribbon-cutting of the Mother Goose Inn and Gift Shop.

Sherry Spradlin, the owner, says there is a lot of excitement in the community.

"It's open up now to the public because it has always been a private entity, so you could only see it from the outside. Now you can see it from the inside. Everything that is in our art and gift shop is made locally by local artists. We have such wonderfully talented people in our area."

The art and gift shop will be open every Thursday through Saturday.