"The Lord is here": Advent Health Manchester lifts front line workers during National Day of Prayer

The coronavirus pandemic as taken its toll on many.

"It has been rough it’s been a tough time for us all," said Executive Director of Advent Health Manchester.

Probably none more than the heroes who work in the frontlines fighting the invisible enemy for their community.

"This is a hospital for that caring giving taking care of people, the helping hand of Christ and that is what we want to do here," said Advent Health worker, Mark Jackson.

That made Thursday's National Day of Prayer mean more this year at Advent Health Manchester.

"Every day someone mentions to me that they are praying for us and our community," said D.O. Angela Rice.

"Just do a half-hour prayer for our community our religious leaders our Frontline staff are nurses are physicians," said Watson. "Asking for God‘s guidance and asking for him to protect us and put his wings of mercy around us every day. ￼

While the job remains tough and the road is still uphill that has helped.

"Without a doubt that has had an impact on us today. The Lord has blessed us," said Rice.

At the time of the event, the hospital said the county hasn’t had a confirmed case yet but that doesn’t mean they are busy coming up with plans for us they do have a confirmed case￼.

