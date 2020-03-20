The Kentucky River District Health Department provides specific services during COVID-19 outbreak

(WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department is making changes to ensure the health and safety of its employees and patients.
The Kentucky River District Health Department serves Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.
The health department has announced that they are not providing testing for COVID-19, but the following services will be provided to their patients during the COVID-19 outbreak:
STD testing and treatment
Emergency contraceptives
Emergency immunizations
TB patients requiring DOT
Medication pickups for latent TB
New WIC certifications
Most WIC services are being provided over the phone
Harm reduction services
If you have a family planning service scheduled or other related questions you can contact the numbers provided below:
Knott County: (606) 785-3144
Lee County: (606) 464-2492
Leslie County: (606) 672-2393
Letcher County: (606) 633-0831
Owsley County: (606) 633-0831
Perry County: (606) 436-2196
Wolfe County: (606) 668-3185