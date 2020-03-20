The Kentucky River District Health Department provides specific services during COVID-19 outbreak

The Kentucky River District Health Department is making changes to ensure the health and safety of its employees and patients.

The Kentucky River District Health Department serves Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe counties.

The health department has announced that they are not providing testing for COVID-19, but the following services will be provided to their patients during the COVID-19 outbreak:

STD testing and treatment

Emergency contraceptives

Emergency immunizations

TB patients requiring DOT

Medication pickups for latent TB

New WIC certifications

Most WIC services are being provided over the phone

Harm reduction services

If you have a family planning service scheduled or other related questions you can contact the numbers provided below:

Knott County: (606) 785-3144

Lee County: (606) 464-2492

Leslie County: (606) 672-2393

Letcher County: (606) 633-0831

Owsley County: (606) 633-0831

Perry County: (606) 436-2196

Wolfe County: (606) 668-3185