Kentucky Department of Agriculture offers online education, contest

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says it developed online education opportunities for students learning at home due to the coronavirus.

The agency is launching a series of online videos with Miss Kentucky Alex Francke, spokeswoman for Kentucky Proud, the official state marketing program for agricultural products.

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says Francke will educate students "about the Kentucky Proud program, science in agriculture, and the importance of supporting Kentucky farm families.”

In addition, the Agriculture Department is extending a poster and essay contest through March 30.