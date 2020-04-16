The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce discusses reopening businesses

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says they want to start the discussion about when it will be safe to reopen businesses and how to go about it.

The state has received more than half a million unemployment claims since mid-March, and many people are wanting to know when they can get back to work.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with Leaders of the Kentucky Chamber about their plan.

Leaders said they want businesses back open as soon as possible, but they have to do it in a healthy way.

It’s not going to be as easy as just flipping a switch and turning things back on, says Ashli Watts with the Kentucky Chamber. “We have to get the workforce back to work. We have to have the supplies for manufacturers to re-open and those supply chains. So it’s going to take some time and some preparation. That’s what we are hoping to do is get kind of the best minds in Kentucky that are impacted by this. Put them together and see if we can come up for some safety recommendations.”

Next week the Chamber will host a web seminar called Restart Kentucky. Here business leaders and health officials will discuss how to protect the public from COVID-19 as businesses reopen.